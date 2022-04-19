Enterprise Center will turn into Jurassic World this December

The show features the score from the Jurassic World films combined with projection and practical scenery to make the audience feel like they are on Isla Nublar.

ST. LOUIS — Dinosaurs will be roaming the Enterprise Center this December when the Jurassic World Live Tour arrives in St. Louis.

Jurassic World Live Tour will wow crowds with "24 film-accurate, life-sized dinosaurs, with scale, speed and ferocity, operated by animatronics and performers."

The show features the score from the Jurassic World films combined with projection and practical scenery to make the audience feel like they are in the jungles of Isla Nublar.

The 110-minute show features an original story that includes fan-favorite Velociraptor, Blue, a Tyrannosaurus Rex that is more than 40-feet long and "pulse-pounding stunts."

Showtimes and dates are as follows:

Friday, December 16: 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 17: 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, December 18: 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Tickets start at $20 and go on sale to the general public on April 26. Tickets are available starting Tuesday to Jurassic World Live Tour Preferred Customers. You can sign up for the preferred customer program here.