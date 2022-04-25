Justin Bieber reschedules tour dates, moves St. Louis stop to April 25, 2022

His Justice World Tour opens in February and adds 7 dates to the previous one

ST. LOUIS — Like all performers, Justin Bieber and his World Tour (Whenever) have had to be nimble in this coronavirus limbo land that we've entered. Alas, so have his fans.

Take, for instance, his July 13, 2020, date at Enterprise Center that was rescheduled for July 25, 2021. Beliebers are just going to have to be patient. Again. Bieber announced Thursday that the St. Louis stop on the Justice World Tour 2022 will be April 25, 2022.

The latest version of the tour adds seven new arena shows for a total of 52 dates. The tour was to kick off this summer, but because of COVID-19 restrictions varying by state, it was moved to 2022.

“We’re working hard to make this tour the best one yet,” Bieber said. “I’m excited to get out there and engage with my fans again.”

The Grammy Award-winning superstar returns to the road on the heels of the No. 1 album Justice, his eighth to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. He is the first male solo artist to debut at No. 1 on both the Billboard 200 album chart and Billboard Hot 100 singles chart with his smash hit “Peaches.”

All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates, according to Thursday's release. All previous ticketholders will receive an email from their ticket provider with event updates and options if they cannot make the 2022 date.

Tickets for the new shows go on sale later this month.

New arena stops include Austin, Jacksonville and Indianapolis. The tour, promoted by AEG Presents, opens in San Diego on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022.

Visit justinbiebermusic.com for more information.