Justin Bieber reschedules St. Louis show for July 2021

The show has been rescheduled for July 25, 2021

ST. LOUIS — Justin Bieber announced his rescheduled world tour dates on Thursday.

The Justin Bieber World Tour was scheduled to kick off in May but had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Nineteen new arena dates have been added to the tour.

“I can’t wait to get out there and connect with my fans on this tour,” Bieber said. “We’ve been through so much this year. More than ever, we’ve come to understand how much we need each other, and how meaningful these moments can really be.”

The singer was scheduled to make a stop at Enterprise Center on July 13, 2020 which has been rescheduled for July 25, 2021.

Tickets for the show go on sale Aug. 6. Click here for more information.

New world tour dates for 2021. Looking forward to seeing you all when it is safe. Presented by @tmobile https://t.co/cuzPWEvcv0 pic.twitter.com/npv4Ab5EfX — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) July 23, 2020