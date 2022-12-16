Keeping our community warm: Arch Apparel and STL Bucket List team up to donate blankets to Big Brothers, Big Sisters

Local businesses are teaming up with Big Brothers, Big Sisters this holiday season to keep the community warm.

ST. LOUIS - As the temps continue to drop, local businesses are stepping up to keep our community warm.

For every blanket sold, the two local businesses will donate a blanket to the organization.

Dana DiPiazza spoke with Sadie from Arch Apparel on Show Me St. Louis Friday morning to discuss these efforts and review the progress that’s already been made.

Sadie says 60 blankets were delivered this week, but they’re just getting started.