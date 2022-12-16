Keeping our community warm: Arch Apparel and STL Bucket List team up to donate blankets to Big Brothers, Big Sisters

ST. LOUIS - As the temps continue to drop, local businesses are stepping up to keep our community warm.
Arch Apparel and STL Bucket List are collaborating to donate sherpa blankets to Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri.
For every blanket sold, the two local businesses will donate a blanket to the organization.
Dana DiPiazza spoke with Sadie from Arch Apparel on Show Me St. Louis Friday morning to discuss these efforts and review the progress that’s already been made.
Sadie says 60 blankets were delivered this week, but they’re just getting started.
Those interested in being part of the warmth can purchase a blanket here.