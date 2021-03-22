Kenny Chesney moves St. Louis concert to 2022

"As much I hate postponing further, I would hate telling people who waited we won’t be able to let them come due to capacity restrictions. That’s just not fair"

ST. LOUIS — Country singer Kenny Chesney is postponing his stadium tour for a second time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In June 2020, Chesney first announced his stadium tour would be rescheduled for summer 2021. On Monday, he announced the tour would be postponed again until 2022.

“While many possibilities were weighed, with the varying local statutes and practices and social distancing, touring in 2021 would mean that a good percentage of people would not be able to come to the show,” a news release from Essential Broadcast Media stated.

All of the stadiums on the 2021 itinerary will still host Chesney’s 2022 tour, which includes Busch Stadium. It will be a new show with a new name, line-up and music. Details for the show are still being finalized, but fans can expect that information “very shortly,” according to the release.

“We have waited for so long, I can’t play knowing I would disappoint a portion of No Shoes Nation who wouldn’t be able to get into the stadiums and the amphitheaters,” Chesney said. “There’s no way around that this year. As much I hate postponing further, I would hate telling people who waited we won’t be able to let them come due to capacity restrictions. That’s just not fair.”

All current tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates but if people can’t attend the rescheduled date, they can request a refund.

Messina Touring Group will announce the rescheduled dates for the 2022 tour soon.