Kevin Hart bringing his 'Reality Check' tour to St. Louis later this year

The comedian will bring laughs to the Enterprise Center on Saturday, Sept. 24. Tickets go on sale Feb. 18.

ST. LOUIS — Get ready to laugh, St. Louis — a popular comedian is coming to the city while on tour later this year.

The Enterprise Center plans to be full of chuckles and smiles on Sept. 24 when Kevin Hart graces the stage for his Reality Check tour.

This would be Hart's first major tour in over four years. He made the announcement in a press release on Monday, saying it's a special gift to fans this Valentine's Day.

Hailed as one of the highest-earning stand-up comedians of 2019 by Forbes, Hart's most recent global comedy tour sold out over 100 arenas around the world, selling over one million tickets worldwide in 2018 during his Irresponsible Tour.

The stand-up guy is known for bringing out a crowd. Hart became the first comedian to sell out an NFL stadium in Philadelphia (Lincoln Financial Field), during his What Now Tour.

Now, he's ready to get back on the road.

"There is nothing better than making people laugh, I can feel the energy in the venues like caffeine pumping through my veins," said Hart in a release. "I’ve been cooking up something special and have thoughts I need to get off my chest. Go get your tickets and come ready to have a good night.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. Fans will also have access to a special Live Nation presale beginning Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Feb. 17 at 10 p.m.

You can buy yours here once they are available for purchase. If you want to see the full Reality Check tour dates, head to Kevin Hart's website.