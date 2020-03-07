WATCH: Lee Greenwood's new version of 'God Bless the USA' with US Air Force Band

The Air Force Band released the video this week on Facebook. It also features Home Free and the Singing Sergeants.

ST. LOUIS — Lee Greenwood is known for writing the song "God Bless the USA," known as one of the most patriotic songs, released in 1984. This week, the singer teamed up with United States Air Force Band to release a brand new cover of the hit.



The History Of God Bless The USA



"Moving to Nashville, I started doing my National USO tours, it became apparent to me there was something more important than just my career," Greenwood said, "So I wrote 'God Bless the USA' in 1983 in the back of my bus in between Texas and Arkansas to honor those people who have served so much."