Lego-inspired pop-up bar coming to St. Louis

The Brick Bar will bring 1 million blocks to the city on Oct. 15 and 16

ST. LOUIS — Mixing Legos and alcohol wasn't an option as a child, but now in your adult life you can have the best of both worlds.

For two days in October, you will be encouraged to relive your childhood at this Lego-themed pop-up shop.

The Brick Bar consists of over 1 million blocks, featuring sculptures made completely from bricks. People will also have the chance to make their own creations.

The experience will be 90 minutes and involves building competitions complete with prizes, a brick-made wishing well and a table built with over 22,000 bricks to host plenty of table tennis tournaments.

Event organizers said there will be local DJs playing music all day long to keep the vibes and creative juices flowing.