Less Bitter More Glitter: Create the life you love in 2023 with Coach Meg

ST. LOUIS - Resolutions ring in the new year in ways we wish they wouldn't. Trendy diets and rigorous workout plans are certainly one way to give your new chapter a go, but Coach Meg is here to help you elevate those plans.

Meg Smidt is a life and business coach, in addition to running 'Less Bitter More Glitter Shop.'

She creates a space for dreamers to become do-ers both online and in person through events, workshops and one-on-one coaching.

YourCoachMeg.com is where you can find her online seminars, like "Dream Big on Purpose," taking place Wednesday, January 12th.

"It’s time to get unstuck and gain focus through building a realistic but challenging action plan to make the most of the days, weeks and months ahead," Meg says about the online course.

"In our time together, you’re going to get crystal clear on where you want to go and how you’re going to get there. You’ll learn how to walk out living a life of purpose and meaning that’s meant for you and makes you feel good no matter what is happening around you. Get ready to feel excited about your life, and to set some powerful goals and intentions that will move you towards living your big dreams."

Meg joined Dana DiPiazza in studio on Tuesday, explaining that through this online workshop, participants are guided to a successful mindset through confidence and organization. She assists with finding the passion from within, removing the bitter and adding a bit of glitter for a finishing touch.

Meg is considered to be everyone's favorite confetti-throwing Life and Creative Small Business Coach, ready to help figure out your focus and dreams in a practical way.