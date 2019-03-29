LIVE BLOG | 2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony

CLEVELAND — It's all about rock 'n' roll royalty tonight.

The 2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony has taken over the Barclays Center in New York to immortalize Def Leppard, Stevie Nicks, The Cure, Janet Jackson, Radiohead, Roxy Music and The Zombies.

Other than the Barclays Center, there is only one other place in the entire world to watch the live event unfold -- and that's here at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame simulcast in Cleveland.

We have crews at the simulcast and backstage in New York to bring you all of the biggest music moments from the evening. Below you will find time-stamped updates that showcase everything as it happens in real time.

Refresh the page frequently throughout the night, and you'll find the most recent information at the top. Don't forget to follow our Facebook and Instagram pages for more and join the conversation on Twitter using #3RockHall.

Are you ready to rock?