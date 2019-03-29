LIVE BLOG | 2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony

CLEVELAND — It's all about rock 'n' roll royalty tonight.
The 2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony has taken over the Barclays Center in New York to immortalize Def Leppard, Stevie Nicks, The Cure, Janet Jackson, Radiohead, Roxy Music and The Zombies.
Other than the Barclays Center, there is only one other place in the entire world to watch the live event unfold -- and that's here at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame simulcast in Cleveland.
We have crews at the simulcast and backstage in New York to bring you all of the biggest music moments from the evening. Below you will find time-stamped updates that showcase everything as it happens in real time.
Are you ready to rock?
10:13 p.m. She's been on stage for more than a minute, and the crowd is still cheering.
10:12 p.m. Janet Jackson walks through the crowd and to the stage as she rightfully claims her induction trophy.
10:03 p.m. Janelle Monáe takes the stage to start the induction process for Miss Jackson. "Our fearless leader is one of the biggest selling artists in music history. ... She is a bold visionary, a rule breaker, a risk taker and a boundless visual artist. Quite simply, y'all, there is only one Janet."
9:59 p.m. It's time for Janet Jackson. She's been nominated numerous times for induction, but this was finally her year.
Chapter 2
The Cure
Fourth induction of the night
9:58 p.m. The Cure thanks the crowd one more time and exits the stage as Janet Jackson's induction begins.
9:55 p.m. The Cure is now singing their fifth song of the night: "Boys Don't Cry."
9:51 p.m. People in the crowd start dancing and singing here at the Rock Hall simulcast as The Cure performs "Just Like Heaven."
9:48 p.m. Third performance: "Lovesong."
9:47 p.m. They're still performing "A Forest." Seriously, how long is this song?
9:42 p.m. Checking the clock... We're now two and a half hours in. There are still three inductees left to honor: The Zombies, Janet Jackson and Def Leppard. Last year's induction ceremony ended at 12:02 a.m. How much longer do you think we'll be rocking into the night?
9:40 p.m. Second song: "A Forest."
9:36 p.m. First song: "Shake Dog Shake."
9:35 p.m. The band gathers for some live music after Robert Smith offers immense amounts of gratitude to those in his life, career and fans.
9:32 p.m. "It's a very nice surprise to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame." -- Robert Smith.
PHOTOS | The Cure inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
01/05
Inductee Robert Smith, of The Cure, accepts a trophy at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Barclays Center on Friday, March 29, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
02/05
Inductees Reeves Gabrels, from left, Simon Gallup and Robert Smith, of The Cure, perform at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Barclays Center on Friday, March 29, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
03/05
Members of The Cure accept a trophy at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Barclays Center on Friday, March 29, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
04/05
Trent Reznor presents a trophy at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Barclays Center on Friday, March 29, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
05/05
Inductee Robert Smith, of The Cure, performs at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Barclays Center on Friday, March 29, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
9:31 p.m. And there he is... Robert Smith with his iconic hair and red lips.
9:30 p.m. The Cure is welcomed to the stage to accept their induction trophy. The cheers are deafening.
9:28 p.m. The Cure "transcended fashion itself." -- Trent Reznor.
9:22 p.m. Trent Reznor mentions his time living in Cleveland, and the crowd here at the Rock Hall simulcast went nuts.
9:21 p.m. Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails takes the stage to present for The Cure.
9:17 p.m. The Cure is up next for induction!
Chapter 3
Rock 'n' roll singles honored
6 songs get special recognition
9:12 p.m. We're now two hours into the induction ceremony! We've only inducted three of seven so far. We still have the Zombies, Janet Jackson, Def Leppard and the Cure.
9:02 - 9:16 p.m. Stevie Van Zandt is welcomed to the stage to honor this year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame singles. It's a new element that started in 2018 to celebrate individual songs and their influence on rock 'n' roll:
- "Maybe" by the Chantels.
- "Tequila" by the Champs. Yes, Pee-wee would be proud.
- "Money (That's What I Want)" by Barrett Strong.
- "Twist & Shout" by the Isley Brothers.
- "Leader of the Pack" by the Shangri-Las.
- "Gloria" by the Shadows of Knight.
Chapter 4
Roxy Music
Third induction of the night
9:01 p.m. Roxy Music caps off their induction and exits the stage to a roar of applause.
8:57 p.m. Roxy Music is keeping the party alive with their sixth song of the night, "Editions of You."
8:54 p.m. "Avalon" is their next song of choice. That's five songs for Roxy Music live on stage.
8:52 p.m. Four songs in... They're now performing "More Than This."
8:50 p.m. "Love is the Drug" is their next song.
8:46 p.m. Roxy Music performs their second song of the night: "Out of the Blue."
8:41 p.m. Roxy Music jams to "In Every Dream Home a Heartache."
8:40 p.m. After their brief comments, the theater lights dim as Roxy Music prepares to perform.
8:36 p.m. Bryan Ferry is running through a long list of "thank yous."
PHOTOS | Roxy Music inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
01/06
Inductees Phil Manzanera, from left, Bryan Ferry, Andy Mackay and Eddie Jobson, of Roxy Music, accept a trophy from Duran Duran at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Barclays Center on Friday, March 29, 2019, in New York (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
02/06
Inductees Phil Manzanera, from left, Bryan Ferry, Andy Mackay and Eddie Jobson, of Roxy Music, accept a trophy from Duran Duran at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Barclays Center on Friday, March 29, 2019, in New York (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
03/06
John Taylor and Simon LeBon of Duran Duran present Inductees Phil Manzanera, Bryan Ferry, Andy Mackay and Eddie Jobson, of Roxy Music, at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Barclays Center on Friday, March 29, 2019, in New York (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
04/06
Inductees Phil Manzanera, from left, Bryan Ferry, Andy Mackay and Eddie Jobson, of Roxy Music, accept a trophy from Duran Duran at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Barclays Center on Friday, March 29, 2019, in New York (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
05/06
Inductees Bryan Ferry, left, and Andy Mackay, of Roxy Music, perform at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Barclays Center on Friday, March 29, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
06/06
Inductees Bryan Ferry, left, and Andy Mackay, of Roxy Music, perform at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Barclays Center on Friday, March 29, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
8:35 p.m. Roxy Music arrives on stage to accept their induction. The crowd climbs to their feet.
8:32 p.m. "The name Bryan Ferry has become a synonym for cool. He is like Cary Grant. ... Without Roxy Music there really would be no Duran Duran, for sure." -- John Taylor.
8:29 p.m. "This is more than just music. This was all-encompassing. This was an entire genre all to itself. This is Roxy Music." -- John Taylor.
8:25 p.m. John Taylor and Simon Le Bon of Duran Duran walk out on stage to introduce Roxy Music.
8:23 p.m. A video reel highlighting Roxy Music's career is being featured now.
Chapter 5
Radiohead
Second induction of the night
8:22 p.m. Radiohead leaves the stage without performing. Roxy Music is being introduced next!
8:20 p.m. "I want to thank everybody who's ever been moved or touched by our music. ... We are a very, very blessed band. ... It's an incredible journey. It is truly extraordinary. We aren't doing run-of-the-mill stuff. We've been doing this for 34 years and still doing it." -- Ed O'Brien.
PHOTOS | Radiohead inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
01/04
Inductees Ed O'Brien, right, and Philip Selway, of Radiohead, accept a trophy at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Barclays Center on Friday, March 29, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
02/04
David Byrne, right, presents a trophy to inductees Philip Selway, from left, and Ed O'Brien, of Radiohead, at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Barclays Center on Friday, March 29, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
03/04
David Byrne, right, presents a trophy to inductees Philip Selway, from left, and Ed O'Brien, of Radiohead, at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Barclays Center on Friday, March 29, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
04/04
David Byrne, right, presents a trophy to inductees Philip Selway, from left, and Ed O'Brien, of Radiohead, at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Barclays Center on Friday, March 29, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
8:18 p.m. Band member Philip Selway is at the mic: "I never take any of this for granted. So thank you. Thank you so much."
8:15 p.m. "Musically, they kept changing. ... They changed our idea of what popular music can be." -- David Byrne on Radiohead as he welcomed the band on stage.
8:09 p.m. David Byrne of the Talking Heads is welcomed to the stage to formally induct Radiohead.
8:04 p.m. It's going to be a LONG night of music. The ceremony has been going on for nearly an hour and we only have one out of seven inductions complete. Buckle up! We're in this for the long haul.
8:03 p.m. Radiohead is up next! A pre-recorded package highlighting their career is on screen now.
Chapter 6
Stevie Nicks
First induction of the night
8:01 p.m. "You have been a fantastic, fantastic audience. If you ever need a keynote speaker, somebody to talk to, I am your girl. I love you more than you'll ever know! Thank you so much for being so awesome!" -- Stevie Nicks.
7:56 p.m. She's offering an in-depth story about her early career.
7:49 p.m. It's official! Stevie Nicks is now in the Rock Hall as a solo artist. She has come back out on stage to accept her trophy. She's welcomed with a standing ovation.
7:45 p.m. "Her songs make you ache, feel on top of the world, make you want to dance. ... There are few people on the world stage like her. ... On Halloween, one in seven people dress as Stevie Nicks." -- Harry Styles on Stevie Nicks.
PHOTOS | Stevie Nicks inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
01/07
Inductee Stevie Nicks performs at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Barclays Center on Friday, March 29, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
02/07
Inductee Stevie Nicks performs at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Barclays Center on Friday, March 29, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
03/07
Inductee Stevie Nicks performs at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Barclays Center on Friday, March 29, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
04/07
Inductee Stevie Nicks performs at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Barclays Center on Friday, March 29, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
05/07
Inductee Stevie Nicks performs at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Barclays Center on Friday, March 29, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
06/07
Harry Styles, right, presents a trophy to Stevie Nicks at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Barclays Center on Friday, March 29, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
07/07
Stevie Nicks accepts a trophy at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Barclays Center on Friday, March 29, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
7:41 p.m. Harry Styles returns to the stage to formally induct Stevie Nicks. He immediately pointed out that she's the first woman to be inducted for a second time. The crowd went nuts. "She is forever current. She is forever Stevie."
7:39 p.m. Stevie Nicks is making history tonight... She's the first woman to be inducted in twice. She was previously inducted with Fleetwood Mac in 1998.
7:38 p.m. And now it's time for Stevie Nicks to formally be inducted. A video package of career is being showcased right now.
7:29 p.m. Big moment... "Edge of Seventeen." She sounds AMAZING!
7:23 p.m. Stevie Nicks introduces Harry Styles of One Direction fame. She said he's there in Tom Petty's honor for her induction to perform "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around." The crowd loves his blue suit.
7:18: "Leather and Lace" is next on the Stevie Nicks set list. The crowd erupted when Don Henley joined her on stage to perform. Such an epic opening moment.
7:12 p.m. The ceremony has begun! Stevie Nicks opens the show belting out "Stand Back."
Chapter 7
Before the inductions
Red carpet coverage
7:05 p.m. The lights just dimmed... A sure sign the ceremony is about to begin!
6:59 p.m. The induction ceremony is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
6:25 p.m. VIP guests are arriving here at the Rock Hall to watch the simulcast live. We're set up at a media table on the main entry level of the building watching it all on a huge projection screen on the performance stage. We're in store for a long night of rock 'n' roll!
PHOTOS | Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction red carpet arrivals at Barclays Center
01/18
Media set up on the red carpet before the start of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Barclays Center on Friday, March 29, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
02/18
Rod Argent, from left, Hugh Grundy, Chris White and Colin Blunstone, of The Zombies, arrive at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Barclays Center on Friday, March 29, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
03/18
Rod Argent, from left, Hugh Grundy, Chris White and Colin Blunstone, of The Zombies, arrive at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Barclays Center on Friday, March 29, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
04/18
Susanna Hoffs arrives at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Barclays Center on Friday, March 29, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
05/18
Chris Isaak arrives at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Barclays Center on Friday, March 29, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
06/18
Jimmy Jam, left, and Terry Lewis arrive at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Barclays Center on Friday, March 29, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
07/18
Rick Allen, of Def Leppard, arrives at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Barclays Center on Friday, March 29, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
08/18
Joe Elliott, of Def Leppard, arrives at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Barclays Center on Friday, March 29, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
09/18
Eddie Jobson, of Roxy Music, arrives at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Barclays Center on Friday, March 29, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
10/18
Mick Fleetwood, of Fleetwood Mac, arrives at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Barclays Center on Friday, March 29, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
11/18
Joe Elliott, from left, Phil Collen, Rick Allen, Rick Savage and Vivian Campbell, of Def Leppard, arrive at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Barclays Center on Friday, March 29, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
12/18
Reeves Gabrels, from left, Simon Gallup, Robert Smith, Roger O'Donnell and Jason Cooper, of The Cure, arrive at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Barclays Center on Friday, March 29, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
13/18
Reeves Gabrels, from left, Simon Gallup, Robert Smith, Roger O'Donnell and Jason Cooper, of The Cure, arrive at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Barclays Center on Friday, March 29, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
14/18
Janet Jackson arrives at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Barclays Center on Friday, March 29, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
15/18
Janet Jackson arrives at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Barclays Center on Friday, March 29, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
16/18
Phil Manzanera, left, and Andy Mackay, of Roxy Music, arrive at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Barclays Center on Friday, March 29, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
17/18
Philip Selway, left, and Ed O'Brien, of Radiohead, arrive at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Barclays Center on Friday, March 29, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
18/18
Steven Van Zandt, right, and Maureen Van Zandt arrive at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Barclays Center on Friday, March 29, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Chapter 8
Closer look
Who's inducted
Is your favorite in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame? We've made that search easy for you...
If you're hungry for more rock 'n' roll, Cleveland will host the 2020 induction ceremony.
Want to watch this year's induction? HBO will air an edited version on Saturday, April 27 at 8 p.m.
This year's inductees were selected from 15 total nominees. The nominees not making the cut this year include DEVO, John Prine, Kraftwerk, LL Cool J, MC5, Rage Against the Machine, Todd Rundgren and Rufus & Chaka Kahn.
To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years prior.
So... Who will be joining rock's hallowed halls in 2020? Nominations are expected in October.