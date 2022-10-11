Live in the Lou: Dana takes you behind the scenes of Frozen at The Fox

Frozen is full of magic, including the puppeteering of Sven the reindeer. Dana takes you behind the scenes to show you how it's done.

ST. LOUIS - It’s time to 'let it go' and head to another must-see show at The Fabulous Fox.

Dana DiPiazza is bringing you behind the scenes of one of the biggest 'Live in the Lou' productions the venue has seen in its history.

Disney's Frozen is a fan favorite, even for those attendees who haven't gotten the chance to watch the award-winning film.

Throughout the elaborate production, there is plenty to see and so much magic to admire. The character Sven has one of the most interesting costumes you'll find on stage as it's a large reindeer puppet, operated by Collin Baja.

Baja shared the intense routine that goes into playing the role, including pre and post-performance rituals for safety.

The actor wears a custom costume that requires him to lay in a plank-like position, operating the character's eye and ear movements with controls built into the outfit. Despite the large contraption appearing to be filled with electronic controls, the character's facial expressions are altered through a pulley system.

While wearing the costume, Baja also says his feet are bound inside the outfit in a pointed position.

There are plenty more magical moments to see from the audience.