Live in the Lou: Dana's top 5 holiday spectaculars to see center stage

ST. LOUIS - Tis the season of the booked and busy! Over the last few weeks, Dana DiPiazza aimed to guide your holiday calendar by bringing you pop-ups, sweet treats, laughter and lavish light displays across the KSDK viewing area.

Now, it’s time to re-evaluate any empty spaces left in your planner to pencil in the top family-friendly shows that will soon take center stage.

Your festive friends and family members are sure to love the following shows, even if they’re considered to be quite the “scrooge!”

First on the list this is The Twelve Dates of Christmas at Westport Playhouse.

The show is centered around a freshly single New Yorker headed home for the holidays. Ginna Hoben’s ‘comically relatable’ show is good, clean holiday fun.

The show runs through December 23rd. Dates and showtimes vary.

Next up on the theater tour of STL, The Fabulous Fox has quite the array of live entertainment for all ages this holiday season.

A uniquely brilliant and whimsical family spectacular made Dana’s list for top shows to see ahead of the holidays, though organizers prefer to call it, “holidaze.”

Cirque Dreams Holidaze features an ensemble of aerial circus acts, jugglers, acrobatics, and more. It’s an hour and a half of the most elaborate sugar plums dancing in your head.

The show runs one weekend only starting Friday, December 16th and Saturday, December 17th.

Tickets are still available for purchase online at FabulousFox.com.

Another must-see will have you seated inside the beautiful, Fabulous Fox and is a bit more of a holiday classic.

Attendees can discover their ‘inner Elf’ as they’re taken through the magical story of the hilarious Buddy the Elf at Elf the Musical.

While Elf is a modern classic, the message is timeless. It’s all about remembering the true meaning of Christmas while finding your identity along the way. Being comfortable with your inner child is important, of course, but celebrating the holidays certainly has no age limit.

The show is another family friendly one that you can still snag your ticket to see. It runs from Tuesday, December 20th through Saturday, December 24th.

Tickets can be purchased through FabulousFox.com.

Of course, no one wants to be home alone during the holidays, but the story of Home Alone is a tale we don’t mind being told time and time again.

For the second year in a row, the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra is bringing you Home Alone in Concert for an evening meant to be both hilarious and heart-warming.

This only thing you’ll need to get into this show is a ticket, but you probably don’t want to forget Kevin at home all alone.

The concert is on Thursday, December 22nd and you can grab your tickets now at SLSO.org.

Last but certainly not least on Dana’s list of holiday happenings you can find Live in the Lou is a classic fan-favorite.

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis is back with A Christmas Carol for the second year in a row, though organizers promise it’s back and better than ever.

Meant to be a new, magical holiday tradition for STL, the theater has elevated the cast’s costumes, the set, even the storyline is fresh.

The tale through time comes paired with a wonderful message. A show that is meant for everyone, even a “scrooge!”

The show will run from Friday, December 16th through the 30th.

In addition to the weekend showtimes, The Repertory Theatre has weekday and matinee options, too.