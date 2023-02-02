Live in the Lou: Disney on Ice returns with special stars skating ‘Into the Magic’

Dana DiPiazza and Malik Wilson spent the morning with special stars to celebrate Disney’s upcoming presentation of ‘Into the Magic.’

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS - Disney Characters cast in the traveling tour, ‘Into the Magic,’ spent time getting creative in the community Thursday morning.

Dana DiPiazza and Malik Wilson took viewers to the U City Library where the magic-makers read to little ones and worked on some art ahead of their big weekend at Enterprise Center.

Disney on Ice will soon present ‘Into the Magic,’ where audiences can expect their favorite characters like Moana and Coco on skates. The cast is full of talent from all over the world. Click here to get to know the cast.

Dana spoke with Julia Choi who portrays the fan-favorite, Moana. She says practice makes perfect and with 8 shows running through the weekend, there is entertainment ahead for all ages.