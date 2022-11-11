Live in the Lou: Lucas Zelnick brings Tik Tok Famous Stand Up to STL

Tik Tok users may recognize Lucas Zelnick from their feed as the comedian has taken social media by storm. Now, he's headed to the Lou to keep the laughter going.

ST. LOUIS - It’s another event to add to your calendar and one that’s sure to make you smile.

NYC-based comedian, Lucas Zelnick, is headed to STL to make you laugh, headlining alongside Jamie Wolf at Helium Comedy Club.

Tik Tok users may recognize Lucas from their feed as the comedian has taken social media by storm. He’s known for his crowd work and maintains a profile full of those funny moments online, but millions of ‘likes’ are turning into new opportunities.

St. Louis comedy lovers and Lucas fans can now use their phones to buy a ticket to see his full set rather than double tapping his videos online to show support.

The comedian’s hilarious moments caught on camera are exactly how Show Me St. Louis’ Dana DiPiazza discovered him. Lucas asks his followers to request their city so he knows where to take his talent next, and after STL showed him lots of love online, he’s making his way from the big apple.

“Thanks to all of the stuff happening online and posting, I’ve been able to work my way up to headlining clubs.”

Rather than telling structured jokes with an obvious punchline, Lucas says his comedy is more conversational. He aims to make the audience feel like they’ve listened to a funny friend by the end of a show, which is likely why clips of his crowd work are so well received online.

Despite his delivery and engagement with the crowd, just like any other life performance, Lucas does not encourage the audience to interrupt.

“Part of what I love about doing comedy is it’s kind of an adventure.”

An adventure that sometimes leads to chaos, which of course, makes for interesting content to share on social media.

“If I film it and it gets a lot of views online and helps me sell tickets to my shows, great. That’s what I get in return for my set being ruined.”

Although most of Lucas’ social media posts consist of hecklers and crowd work from his shows, he has carefully crafted a full set and encourages comedy lovers to check out one of his shows.

Those who like to laugh in or around St. Louis can see Lucas Zelnick and Jamie Wolf live at Helium Comedy Club on December 8th at 7:15 pm.

The funny pair will only be in town for one night with limited tickets on sale. Click here to purchase tickets or visit St-Louis.HeliumComedy.com.