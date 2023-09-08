More people expected to join lawsuit against Lizzo surrounding harassment allegations

Lizzo has strongly denied the allegations and called them "outrageous" in her own statement.

HOUSTON — The lawsuit against singer Lizzo is expected to grow.

Six more accusers have come forward after backup dancers spoke out about what they claimed was a hostile work environment.

There are nine complaints alleged in the lawsuit that range from sexual harassment to body shaming. Now the plaintiffs' attorney says even more people have come forward with similar claims.

KHOU 11 spoke to the Grammy winner's three former backup dancers just after they filed the suit. Two of them were fired, while the third resigned. In the interview, they claimed they had enough of the toxic work environment. The lawsuit named Lizzo, her production company, and the captain of her dance team.

"Mistreatment. I would say like verbal abuse, mental abuse, sexual harassment and just being invited to different like sexually charged events are things that wouldn't normally be OK in a work setting or with your own boss," Noelle Rodriguez said.

The attorney said their public accusations empowered others to speak out.

"Some of the claims we are reviewing may be actionable, but it is too soon to say," the attorney said in a statement.

Lizzo has strongly denied the allegations and called them "outrageous" in her own statement. She also said she knows what body shaming feels like and that she would never criticize or fire an employee because of their weight.

Lizzo was set to co-headline Jay-Z's "Made in America" festival in Philadelphia before it was canceled on Tuesday. The festival shared a statement on social media saying, "Due to severe circumstances outside of production control, the 2023 Made in America festival will no longer be taking place."

The festival is held every year around Labor Day in Philadelphia and was expected to also feature artist SZA as the other headliner.