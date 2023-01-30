Luke Bryan brings 'Country On' tour to St. Louis this summer

Tickets for the August concert at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater go on sale Friday.

ST. LOUIS — Country superstar Luke Bryan is bringing his music on the road this summer with his 2023 "Country On" tour, named after his recent hit.

The "American Idol" judge and five-time Academy of Country Music Awards and the Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year will take the stage at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater on Saturday, Aug. 26.

Bryan, known for hit songs "Country Girl," "That's My Kind of Night," "Play It Again" and "Strip It Down," will be joined in St. Louis by up-and-coming country artists Tyler Braden, Jon Langston, Conner Smith and DJ Rock.

“Artists get into the business to make music and perform it for the fans,” Bryan said in his tour announcement. “Leaving it all out on that stage is what it’s all about for me. I’m excited to support and have so many talented new artists along for the ride this year. It’s one of the most rewarding parts of our job."

Concert tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday.

Fan club members will have early access to tickets from 8 a.m. Tuesday through 5 p.m. Thursday. Citi cardholders will have presale access from 10 a.m. Wednesday through 10 p.m. Thursday.

Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Ritchie are back Feb. 19 for their sixth season as celebrity judges on ABC's "American Idol."