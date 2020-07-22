Grab your rafts: Maplewood aquatic center hosting 2 'dive-in' movies

Due to social distancing, there are limited spots available

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. — The Maplewood Family Aquatic Center is hosting two "dive-in" movies over the next month.

The first movie "Deep" will be shown at the center on July 26 at 8:30 p.m. and the second "Onward" will be shown on Aug. 23 at 8:30 p.m.

Due to social distancing, there are limited spots available. Anyone interested in registering for the movies should call the center at 314-646-3665. Registration is $5 per person.

“Bring your own tubes, rafts and deck chairs and join us for a movie under the stars," the center wrote on Facebook.

