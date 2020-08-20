Marcus Theatres to start reopening St. Louis area locations this Friday

ST. LOUIS — Marcus Theatres recently announced plans to reopen theaters after being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The St. Charles Cinema is among the first theaters to reopen this Friday, Aug. 21. The Arnold Cinema, Ronnie’s Cinema + IMAX, Chesterfield Cinema, Des Peres Cinema and Town Square Cinema open next Friday, Aug. 28.
The company said all of its theaters will have updated health and safety protocols and gave details about what moviegoers can expect before going to the theater, while at the theater and after the movie.
Prior to arriving
- If you’re sick, stay home. A refund can be provided if necessary
- Prepare to social distance
- Face masks are required except when eating or drinking
- Employees undergo a wellness check prior to their shift, wear face masks, use gloves when appropriate
- Expect an increased frequency of cleaning, especially high-touch surfaces
- Social distancing is practiced
- Plexiglass located in various transactional areas
- Hand sanitizer is available throughout the facility
- Purchase tickets in advance on the Marcus Theatres App or website
- Before arriving at the theatre, place concessions/food orders using the app or website
At the theater
- If you pre-purchased tickets, head right to the ticket ripper stand
- If you forgot to order in advance, stop at the box office or kiosk
- Food orders placed in advance are retrieved at the designated pick-up area
- For onsite orders, use the app or visit the concessions stand
- Food and beverage offerings may vary
- Theatre bars/lounges will be open limited hours, table service is temporarily unavailable
- Restaurants are open limited hours and with increased safety protocols
- For locations with in-theatre dining auditoriums, ordering from in-theatre servers is on hold. You can order at the bar or on the mobile app and pick up your food and drink orders from designated locations
- Select sites will offer both "delivery to seat" and "pickup" options for your order
- Reserved seating allows groups to sit together. Capacity is limited and there will be two empty seats between groups for proper social distancing
- A cleaning/disinfecting process will occur after every movie
- Restroom attendants will be present to disinfect and encourage social distancing
- Touchless faucets, soap dispensers and towel dispensers will be installed
After the movie
- Exit in an orderly fashion maintaining social distancing between groups
- Avoid congregating in the lobby
- Dispose of all trash upon exiting the auditorium
Click here for more information on Marcus Theatres' reopening plans.