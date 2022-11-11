Market by Macy's Celebrates Grand Opening in Chesterfield Commons

Variety meets convenience at new Market by Macy's in Chesterfield Commons.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS - Market by Macy's is officially open for business just in time for the season of giving.

The Macy's team celebrated the new store's grand opening with customers on Friday, November 11th, after much anticipation community-wide.

Market by Macy's is a new concept, the Chesterfield location being just the 8th of its kind. Those familiar with the department store know what to expect when it comes to variety, but the brands you know and love pair perfectly with convenience.

This fresh new spin on the fan favorite brings those familiar brands right to your neighborhood in apparel, beauty, fragrance, home, and even toys for the kids. That's why many are calling this store a "one stop shop" for gathering your gifts this holiday season.

Just like a Macy's department store, customers can use their Macy's card and rack up rewards points at this new location.

It's simple to get in and out of the Chesterfield Commons, making this new store easy to access, but the convenience doesn't stop there.

Customers are welcome to purchase items online to be delivered, picked up in store or curbside, and if something doesn't work out, online Macy's purchases can be returned at the new location, too.

Throughout the fresh and shiny new store, customers will find trend pavilions with carefully curated outfits that make styling simple.

Employees are also on standby to help customers find what they need from head to toe.

The Market by Macy's team says the goal is to put community first. That's why the store plans to invite local entrepreneurs into the new Chesterfield store for weekly popup events.