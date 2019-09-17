ST. LOUIS — Monster Jam is coming back to rev up crowds in St. Louis.

The high-octane event will kick up dirt at The Dome at America’s Center Jan. 18-19, 2020.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, Sept. 24. Monster Jam Preferred Customers can get early access with a pre-sale offer code—those tickets are now on sale. Tickets start at $15 each.

The Monster Jam event will feature truck drivers going head-to-head for points in various competitions, including freestyle, a skills challenge and racing. Plus, fans in the stands will be able to vote in real time for their favorites.

Monster Jam fans also will have the chance to buy tickets for the pit party, where they can see the massive trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers, get autographs and take photos. Pit party passes start at an extra $15 each.

For more information about Monster Jam and how to get tickets, click here.

