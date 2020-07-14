Motley Crue and Def Leppard reschedule Busch Stadium concert for 2021

The Def Leppard and Motley Crue show originally scheduled for June 25 will now be on July 6, 2021

ST. LOUIS — Motley Crue and Def Leppard have announced the rescheduled date for their St. Louis concert that was canceled this summer due to the coronavirus.

The Stadium Tour will come to Busch Stadium on July 6, 2021, with Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts also taking the stage.

The performance had originally been scheduled for June 2020. The St. Louis Cardinals said on its website that anyone who bought tickets for the original date but isn't able to attend the rescheduled show can request refunds before July 17.

To request refunds, contact the St. Louis Cardinals ticket office at 314-345-9000 or tickets@cardinals.com. Those who bought tickets in person with cash or gift cards can use a printable online form to return them.

For more information on the concert, visit the Cardinals website.