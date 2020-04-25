Rainy day idea | Watch James Bond with James Bond. Here's how.

What if you could watch a James Bond film with Bond himself in your ear telling you juicy details about making the movie?

ST. LOUIS — It's a rainy Saturday in St. Louis, and since just going for walk doesn't seem that appealing, and you're probably already watching something that may not be terribly interesting, here's an idea you might find appealing, especially if you're a fan of James Bond films.



Right now, you can watch a James Bond movie, with James Bond.

Okay, well with one of the actors who portrayed the British super-spy 007. Pierce Brosnan is offering you the rare opportunity to watch while he provides commentary on his first James Bond adventure film, "Goldeneye."



Coming all the way from his current home in Hawaii, and not without a few technical mishaps (Brosnan has trouble starting the movie), Brosnan offers up small tidbits of information about how the film went from page to screen.

Brosnan, looking quite spry at 66 years old on camera in a classy Hawaiian shirt, played Bond in four different films, starting with "Goldeneye" in 1995. The other films were "The World is Not Enough," "Tomorrow Never Dies," and "Die Another Day." Playing a more debonair Bond, Brosnan was regarded for his charm and suavity than the blunt force that current Bond star, Daniel Craig, brings to the role.

Here's how you do it. Put Goldeneye into your DVD/Blu Ray player and then bring up Brosnan's commentary video on your phone or laptop. You can listen to him and watch the movie, and it's like he's telling you stories throughout.

As the broadcast gets underway, Brosnan notes that his favorite Bond growing up was Sean Connery, and that he watched the films as a kid in the 1960's never thinking he would eventually don the tux and small handgun to stop international bad guys. He then starts out by breaking down the events that led to that first sequence of Bond making that magnificent jump. Brosnan gives credit to his stunt double, Wayne Michaels, for making the jump look authentic, and the filmmakers for taking the time to get the shot right.

Frequently throughout the two-hour broadcast, Brosnan is extremely thankful for having the opportunity. Something movie fans can unintentionally ignore is the gratification an actor gets out of playing a legendary role like Bond. He notes that the stakes were extremely high going into the film, due to the franchise being quiet for six years. He had initially been approached to play Bond in 1986, but was tied to a television contract on "Remington Steele."

Brosnan also talks about making a lifelong friend in Sean Bean, who played the villain in "Goldeneye." Bean would go on to play vital roles in "Patriot Games," "Lord of the Rings," and "Game of Thrones." Brosnan thanks the entire cast for making the film what it was, and you get the feeling here that he really means it.

This is the first time Brosnan has watched the film since he made it, according to the actor. He credits director Martin Campbell with wearing his heart on his sleeve and working vigorously on the film. Brosnan's son, Christopher, worked as an assistant director on the film and remembered seeing Campbell working all night to set up a shot. Campbell would also direct Craig's first Bond adventure, "Casino Royale."