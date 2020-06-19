'7500' Review: Joseph Gordon-Levitt's career-best work carries plane-hijacking thriller to new heights

"7500" dials up the tension to a 12 and holds it there, keeping your heart and mind in a pressurized vice that should have you biting all the nails off in the room.

ST. LOUIS — Tobias Ellis (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) is about to have a very bad day at the onset of "7500."

A 31-year-old pilot with ten years of flight experience, Tobias may have boyish features, but he's got a steely composure that puts his co-workers at ease, especially his flight attendant/girlfriend and mother of his two-year-old child.

That particular poise comes in handy when a flight bound for Paris is hijacked midair with him at the controls. With the hijackers outside of the cockpit door (which can only be accessed from the pilot side) and innocent people being held hostage behind them, Tobias must figure out how to safely land the plane while making life and death decisions by the minute.

I'd tell you more, but all the suspense would be ruined. Just know you will cry, scream, shout, and cry some more before the end credits are read.

Patrick Vollrath's thriller may seem familiar due to its setup, but its execution is what sets it apart. These are the most intense 85 minutes I've spent with a film in a long time. You see, normally in a terrorism thriller involving a hijacked plane, the action stretches out over the plane. Here, all of the events take place either inside the cockpit or is viewed from the cockpit's point of view, via a camera positioned right outside the door.

"7500" dials up the tension to a 12 and holds it there, keeping your heart and mind in a pressurized vice that should have you biting all the nails off in the room. This is a film that gets in front of you and doesn't move for its duration, right down to the last few minutes and final visual.

This movie belongs to Gordon-Levitt. He's at the controls for the entire film, making Tobias instantly relatable and giving the film a trustworthy navigator. This is the first film he's been in where I have been floored by his work. He will blow you away in this movie. Tobias isn't a hothead, so Gordon-Levitt must keep most of his struggle internal and borderline simmering on rage. It's a high-wire act that takes the film from a remedial exercise in tension to bigger heights and depths. It's all on him here and he exceeds big time. You'll be rooting for his pilot to save the day, but cautious of Vollrath's intentions as the film plays out.

Anyone who says there are no stakes in this film isn't paying attention. You feel the weight of every decision Tobias makes- and they only get harder as the film carries on. A single minute is not wasted here trying to be melodramatic or overly cinematic. Vollrath's script, which he co-wrote with Senad Halilbasic, is cold and gets to the point, mincing feelings instead of words. A movie that includes continuous battles of will between two people doesn't have to contain too much flash and dance- but "7500" sizzles with anticipation, keeping you on the edge of the seat, one that sits two spots away from where you started.

Here's the thing. I needed a cigarette when this one ended and I don't even smoke. It's that pulse-pounding and original. It's hard to produce an authentic plane-hijacking thriller in a post 9/11 world without getting an eye roll or a shrug. All of those stories can punch, but the impact can fade due to redundancy and a feeling that hits too close to home. But "7500" takes the format, reshuffles it, and changes the angle.

As told from the point of view of Tobias, the film does feel claustrophobic and should wear you out. Be warned. There is nothing fun about this movie. It's a rough ride, relentless and brutally cynical at the same time. But nothing is faked here and the ending doesn't disappoint. Your mouth may need to be picked up off the floor, but your money won't be wasted.

The film isn't perfect. There are some convenient plot devices that come about in the second half of the film and the nationality of the hijackers is an all too common Hollywood trope that may push some away. But even these discrepancies are minor quibbles with a movie that relies on tension and a lead performance that never wavers.

Gordon-Levitt took time off from acting to be with his wife and kids, and I'm glad he took that time to find this kind of project. This latest role also happens to be his most challenging and rewarding. He carries a film that is hard to watch and will rub a sharp knife down your nerve endings for nearly 90 minutes.

I don't think you'll watch "7500" twice, but that one time should be enough to satisfy your craving for something different.

