Boondoggle comedy show returns to St. Louis at The Heavy Anchor

Featured in the 2019 Flyover Comedy Festival, Boondoggle is unlike anything you've seen before at a comedy show

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis comedy fans who need more Boondoggle in their lives, get ready to be happy. Episode 16, entitled "Dead Men Die No Deaths" premieres tonight!

Tonight at The Heavy Anchor in South City-head to the Bevo Mill and just listen for out loud laughter-Aaron Sawyer is bringing his comedy skit show back to town. Performing along with Casey Paulsen, Sawyer's show promises a unique take on stand-up comedy.

A comedic variety show showcasing the best and brightest on the local comedy scene, Boondoggle offers a one-night-only show stuffed with original sketch comedy, video shorts, and special guests.

"Boondoggle is one of my favorite comedy shows," said Heavy Anchor owner Josh Timbrook, "It's very off the wall and original."

With comedy shows and venues popping up like breweries in St. Louis, seeing something unconventional on stage that promises more than mere jokes can be inviting to casual and hardcore comedy fans. Sawyer's show has been on hiatus for two years, so expect a boatload of material when the show kicks off at 8 o'clock tonight.

Sawyer has been doing his part to boost the comedy scene for a long time under the Boondoggle show banner. Comics such as Justin Luke, Amy Milton, and Spencer Tegtmeyer-who won the Funny Bone St. Louis Comedy competition recently-have performed on Sawyer's show.

Featured in the 2019 Flyover Comedy Festival, Boondoggle is unlike anything you've seen before at a comedy show, so you can be guaranteed originality tonight at The Heavy Anchor.

The doors open at 7 p.m. and proof of vaccination and a mask are required for entry. In addition to Sawyer and Paulsen co-hosting the event, prog rock group Serbaris will perform. Nashville comedian Cortney Warner will also take the stage. Once again, something for everyone.