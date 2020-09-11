'Maybe Next Year' Review | Kyle Thrash's Philadelphia Eagles documentary is a fascinating, heartfelt film

St. Louis Blues fans should get a kick out of this sports doc, which chronicles the Eagles' first Super Bowl Championship in 2017. Thrilling film.

ST. LOUIS — Sports fans are insufferable because at the end of the day, they suffer the most.

You don't get paid to be a fan; the signup fee comes in blood, sweat, and tears for loyalty to one team.

Over and over, year in and year out, a devoted fan base of an NFL football team will suffer disappointment. An errant throw, fumble, or poor decision leaves their team short of the finish line. There will be wins and losses, but one game always defines a season. After all, there's only one ultimate prize in pro sports: THE Trophy. The Super Bowl produces one team with The Lombardi Trophy. In 2017, it was the Philadelphia Eagles.

After decades of misfires and late collapses, the Eagles took down the ultimate dynasty dragon in the New England Patriots. In Kyle Thrash's heartfelt and authentic documentary, "Maybe Next Year," movie fans get to see what it was like for the super-devoted Eagles faithful to not have to utter that tragic phrase. If you see that as a spoiler, fear not, because this highly involving film will rock you in many different ways.

Thrash's documentary will get you going emotionally within five minutes. Whether it's the soulful and beautifully written score or the entertaining real life personalities that populate this film, "Maybe Next Year" is a highly involving production. Four different diehard Eagles fans serve as the core of the film's makeup. One older man passed up on retirement in Florida to build his own football locker room/man cave bar. Another woman named Shirley is as loud and passionate as it gets in Philly, calling into a local radio station to distribute the voice of the fan. Another young man with a son experiences the last stages of his father's fight with cancer amid the Eagles run to the Super Bowl. Another social media personality follows the team on the road, ranting to his fans about the team he loves.

That's the epitome of Thrash's film: Devotion, and the many different ways that can be shown. When it comes to going all the way, Philadelphia Eagles fans redefine the octane levels. We see the retired home bar owner get dressed up in Eagles mascot gear, pounding the drums as his packed basement sits at the attention of opening kickoff. Watching the film instantly took me back to the St. Louis Blues winning their Stanley Cup in franchise history.

When you attach a piece of your heart to a team, their first championship feels like a win for the whole family. It binds strangers and makes adults cry like children. That's the ultimate game of sports. The four centerpieces of Thrash's film may seem like multi-faceted characters from a feature film, but they are just real, bare-knuckle sports fanatics. Don't pretend for a second that they are heightening their devotion for the camera. Everything that comes out of his documentary-that debuts on Apple+ TV and other on-demand sites this Tuesday-is brutally honest. If you have tied yourself to a sports team full of strangers, one will find that this film easily soaks in.

One of my favorite parts of the film is a rather unconventional sports documentary touch. "Maybe Next Year" never shies away from showing both the good and bad sides of fanhood in sports. After the Eagles narrowly defeat the Atlanta Falcons, an Atlanta man is harassed by Philly fans in the streets. Soon later, though, another Eagles fan walks up and offers a shake of the hands. Late in the film, some celebrations get out of hand and people are arrested. While previous films didn't go out of their way to not depict that part of the sports addiction, "Maybe Next Year" ran straight at it the hardest. It can be a dream or a spell. Kudos to showing both sides of the coin. Thrash's film contains all the rough language, unlawful yet unfiltered actions, and raw nature of a hardcore sports fan.

I can't say enough good things about the sound of this film. There was an alert melancholy vibe that settled in as this film opened up, and it was the simplistic yet lovely score that helped make that connection. I can hardly describe it while doing the feeling justice. When you hear it, you will know. It'll click, and you will be an Eagles fan for 90 minutes or less.

Thrash and company only need 83 minutes to get down the field and score big. The second half of the film, which follows the playoffs and aftermath, moves very quickly-while keeping the emotional hook in you. Hearing the son talk about his dad's dedication to the city and the football team will swell during the final moments of the film. "Maybe Next Year" is up front and honest, the way classic sports documentaries should be. The 2017 Eagles team were the epitome of a wonder, and Wavelength has turned that surge into the best sports documentary since "Ice Guardians."

And to me, in possibly odd fashion, this felt like the real life portrayal of "Silver Linings Playbook," an Oscar-nominated film that chronicled a family love affair with football, and its push and pull affect on Bradley Cooper's protagonist's life. In Thrash's film, we get to meet the real life Robert De Niro character: A guy who would like to go out during a game, surrounded by his friends and family. Everything here hits hard, because it's real and blunt.

Something in this film, or multiple things like was the case with me, will connect with you in a raw and emotional way. That's sports for you. Land of the insufferable... who suffer a lot.