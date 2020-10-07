'The Outpost' Review | Rod Lurie's white knuckle war film is an authentic rush

This true story war tale should leave you gasping, featuring assured work from Scott Eastwood and Caleb Landry Jones.

ST. LOUIS — When a movie takes place in an area nicknamed, "Camp Custer," you should know what's coming your way for the next two hours.

Rod Lurie's "The Outpost" is based on a true story, detailing the battle between a small group of U.S. soldiers and a much larger Afghanistan army at the US Army Combat Outpost Keating, otherwise known as the Battle of Kamdesh. There were a number of outposts like this, where the local soldiers had the advantage due to the terrain and location of the U.S. base. This was the worst one and produced a climatic firefight that left many bodies in its wake and a lot of medals being handed out afterwards.

Lurie's film is thrilling and visceral, shaking your senses constantly when the Afghan forces ambush Camp Keating. It's a nonchalant film that doesn't boast a big name cast (former "it" boy Orlando Bloom portrays Lt. Keating), but gets the job done by making the movie be about the day, the men, and the battle. Scott Eastwood, who looks more and more like his dad with each film, has a credible part as a fellow soldier, but it's Caleb Landry Jones who steals the show as Staff Sgt. Ty Carter.

The cast may consist of an island of misfit toys, but the cinematography and stunt coordinating here makes the film. The action is visceral and relentless, bombs going off and bullets scattering around the base from the vicious mountains surrounding it. Right when you think it's okay to breathe and stretch, an RPG hits the ground and the war starts back up.

Lurie's film, adapted from Jake Tapper's book, has a rugged "Black Hawk Down" feel to it, an almost overly kinetic handheld camera/documentary feel to the action. While the actors don't get too much time to build characters outside of the random, "I have a wife and kid at home," you appreciate the camaraderie between these men that is established throughout the film. In between mortar launches, the cast does enough to make you invest in and care about their safety.

You've seen Jones before in small roles in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" and "American Made," he gets a true role to dig a hole in here. Carter was the kind of fella who always got too close to you when he talked and may give you the creeps, but he was the bravest soul in that group. Jones nails the wacky and electric elements of Carter, giving the film a true performance.

The film shapes up as a David versus Goliath type tale fairly quick, thriving on the endless jolts of action and thrills. The U.S. forces are outnumbered and running low on ammo while lacking the situational advantage. An understaffed unit in the war zone to end all war zones. Lurie and his team never seem to loosen the grip on your nerves, which should leave your nails nice and trimmed by the credits.

There are two real ways to make a war film. Cast big names, make it flashy and gritty, and make money-or you go for true authenticity, casting smaller and sinking your teeth into the gruesome reality of that day. Less close-ups, more gore, and nonstop. "The Outpost" goes for the latter and succeeds. Everything the film set out for was accomplished. Will it stand next to "Saving Private Ryan" or "Platoon?" No, but I liked this film more than last year's beloved "1917." Similar methods of madness employed by both directors, but I think Lurie fared better.

Some may call that a wild thing to say, but I was left gasping by the time this new film closed its doors. Like the soldiers fighting for their lives that day, you never really let your guard down, always sure the next bullet could be fired at any second. That's called white knuckle tension.

If you want a war film without all the flash and dance, just the meat and potatoes of pure suspense and danger, visit "The Outpost" this weekend.

*It is playing locally at the Galleria in St. Louis and is also available on Amazon Prime for $6.99.