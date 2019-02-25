LOS ANGELES — He didn’t walk away with an Oscar, but a St. Louis native had a hand in Hollywood’s biggest award.

Kevin Mayes was the head tailor for the film “Black Panther.” He was hired directly by Ruth Carter, who took home the Academy Award for costume design Sunday night.

“It happened by accident,” Mayes told 5 On Your Side’s Art Holliday in 2018. “Someone needed a tailor for a film, so they asked me to do a couple of outfits and actually it was Ruth Carter.”

Carter has more than 40 film credits to her name, including “Selma,” “Do the Right Thing” and “Malcolm X.”

Sunday night, her hard work paid off. She won an Oscar for her costume designs in “Black Panther” and became the first African-American to win in the category.

Her creative vision for “Black Panther” came to life thanks to Mayes’ superpower: sewing.

“However Ruth wants an outfit, it has to look exactly how she sketched it,” said Mayes. “So, I have to make sure, go through each design that the tailors are creating. She sketches the idea down on paper and from paper I have to create the pattern and bring it into reality. I have to make it exactly how she has it on the paper.”

Mayes and Carter have collaborated on several movies, including “Selma.”

Mayes is a Normandy High School graduate, but his passion for fashion design has taken him away from the bi-state. He now lives in Atlanta where his movie credits continue to grow.

