ST. LOUIS — Hey, you guuuuuuys!

Grab a blanket and some chairs, pack a picnic and truffle shuffle your way to Forest Park this Friday with your favorite goonies—err, friends—for the latest movie in the Art Hill Film Series: ‘The Goonies.’

The classic 1985 film will be shown for free this Friday, Aug. 2. Showtime is 9 p.m.

The fun will start at 6 p.m. with a Food Truck Fest in the West Lot. Alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks and popcorn also will be available for purchase at the bar under the tent on Art Hill Plaza. If you have a Saint Louis Art Museum membership, you can get the popcorn for free.

Moviegoers also can enjoy a free performance by Retro Boogie, which will be playing throwback tunes at Art Hill Plaza starting at 7 p.m.

Food trucks participating at ‘The Goonies’ showing:

Bombay Food Junkies

Cha Cha Chow

Essentially Fries

Farmtruk

Guerrilla Street Food

Lulu Chinese & Dim Sum Food Truck

Mann Meats

Seoul Taco

Steak Louie

Taco Truck STL

Scoops & More

Fire & Ice Cream Truck

Tikiz Shaved Ice

The Sweet Divine

*Food truck lineup could change

If you haven't seen 'The Goonies' (what?!), here's a little preview to get you ready for the treasure hunt...

Goonies never say die!