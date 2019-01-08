ST. LOUIS — Hey, you guuuuuuys!
Grab a blanket and some chairs, pack a picnic and truffle shuffle your way to Forest Park this Friday with your favorite goonies—err, friends—for the latest movie in the Art Hill Film Series: ‘The Goonies.’
The classic 1985 film will be shown for free this Friday, Aug. 2. Showtime is 9 p.m.
The fun will start at 6 p.m. with a Food Truck Fest in the West Lot. Alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks and popcorn also will be available for purchase at the bar under the tent on Art Hill Plaza. If you have a Saint Louis Art Museum membership, you can get the popcorn for free.
Moviegoers also can enjoy a free performance by Retro Boogie, which will be playing throwback tunes at Art Hill Plaza starting at 7 p.m.
Food trucks participating at ‘The Goonies’ showing:
Bombay Food Junkies
Cha Cha Chow
Essentially Fries
Farmtruk
Guerrilla Street Food
Lulu Chinese & Dim Sum Food Truck
Mann Meats
Seoul Taco
Steak Louie
Taco Truck STL
Scoops & More
Fire & Ice Cream Truck
Tikiz Shaved Ice
The Sweet Divine
*Food truck lineup could change
If you haven't seen 'The Goonies' (what?!), here's a little preview to get you ready for the treasure hunt...
Goonies never say die!