Movie Night at Busch Stadium premieres July 9 with 'The Rookie'

Tickets on sale now for seats in the stands or on the outfield grass. The 2002 film starring Dennis Quaid will be shown on the scoreboard.

ST. LOUIS — Busch Stadium will become a huge movie theater Friday, July 9, when the ballpark hosts fans for its first Movie Night.

The classic baseball movie, The Rookie, will be shown on the scoreboard at 7 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m.

Standard and VIP tickets are on sale now. Tickets entitle users access to the Busch Stadium seats for movie viewing, a voucher for a hot dog and soft drink, and complimentary parking next to the stadium in Stadium Lot C.

VIP ticketholders will be able to watch the film from the outfield grass and receive a Cardinals picnic blanket.

Standard tickets are $25 for adults, and VIP tickets are $45 for adults. Children age 12 and under can be added to each adult ticket for $15 per child. Children 3 and younger will not require a ticket.

The 2002 film, starring Dennis Quaid, is based on a true story about a Texas baseball coach who agrees to try out for a major league team if his high school team made the playoffs.

Concessions will be available to purchase inside the ballpark. Outside food will not be permitted, and the current Busch Stadium bag policy will be in effect.

Wheeled vehicles, including strollers and wagons, will not be allowed on the field, except for ADA wheelchairs in dedicated locations. Lawn chairs, stadium seats, stakes, umbrellas or any other items that would leave holes in the turf will not be permitted on the field.