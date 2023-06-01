Movin' and Groovin' for Mental Health: Independence Center's 'Dancing with the St. Louis Stars' returns to Ritz

Independence Center supports those struggling with mental health get back on their (dancing) feet. Fundraising event, 'Dancing with the STL Stars' returns!

ST. LOUIS - Moving your body does wonders for your mental health, but that's just the beginning!

Independence Center is bringing back 'Dancing with the St. Louis Stars' to raise awareness and funds for their ongoing mental health efforts. The community can get moving and grooving Saturday, January 14th alongside participants at the Ritz or virtually in support.

The community-based rehabilitation program offers resources to those struggling mentally. These options include counselling and programs that are centered around finding employment, pursuing higher education, housing and more.

Executive Director of Independence Center, Trish Holmes, says their top priority is giving members a safe space to find community. The Clubhouse is one of the main sources of happiness for members. Unlike a hospital or medical facility of the sort, the Clubhouse is an even playing field, crafted to feel like home. Volunteers do not wear name tags or badges. When a sense of normalcy is needed, Independence Center focuses on making everyone feel exactly that. "Normal."

Danielle Rose is one member who says the center changed her life for the better. The Clubhouse served as a nice reminder of her personal shine, leading Danielle to finding employment and pursuing higher education through the programs offered within.

Trish says it's important to remember that though you cannot physically see mental health issues on the outside, these thoughts and feelings can cause physical ailments, too.

Independence Center has introduced Danielle to an entirely new outlook on life. The growth and networking opportunities have even led her to exploring one of her passions, dance.

The rehabilitation program puts on 'Dancing with the St. Louis Stars' each year to keep the safe haven for mental health up and running. The work of Independence Center would not be possible without the work of the community.

Each year, the center coordinates involvement of local business leaders and one of its very own.

Danielle will represent the program in the 2023 benefit, which will be held at the Ritz Carlton in Downtown St. Louis on Saturday, January 14th at 6 pm.

To support Danielle, the center, and the cause, tickets to the show are available for purchase. Those who cannot attend can still watch from home. Click here to be taken to the livestream link (active on the day of the event).

The public will be able to vote on their favorite participants before and during the performances. Each vote costs $10 and can be casted online.

Those interested in securing a seat or entire table near the dancefloor may purchase access online. Click here to support and watch Danielle dance the night away live.

Organizers are hopeful the benefit will raise at least $600k. That is the goal!