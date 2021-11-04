The Muny announces 2022 season lineup, including encore performance from 2021

The lineup includes an encore presentation of a show cut short this past summer and two Muny premieres

ST. LOUIS — You'll want to meet at The Muny in Forest Park next summer after hearing the lineup for the theatre's 104th season.

On Thursday night, Muny leaders announced a full seven-show season for 2022. It includes an encore presentation of a show cut short this past summer and two Muny premieres.

Without further ado, the 2022 Muny season lineup:

Chicago: June 13-19

Camelot: June 22-28

Mary Poppins: July 5-13

Sweeny Todd: July 16-22

Legally Blonde: July 25-31

The Color Purple: Aug. 3-9

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat: Aug. 12-18

Chicago, which kicks off the 2022 season, was the last show of this past season, but the final three performances were canceled because of "positive COVID-19 breakthrough cases within the cast."

The Muny also cut down on the number of shows in the 2021 season to five instead of the usual seven. Sweeny Todd and Mary Poppins were pushed from this past season to the 2022 season.

“More than ever, we are so grateful to be a place where the community gathers each summer,” said Muny President and CEO-elect Kwofe Coleman in a news release. “For what will be my first season as President and CEO, I am excited for us to produce a season that reflects the breadth of musical theatre and welcomes audiences from far and wide.”