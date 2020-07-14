Muny to re-share previous performances for first time ever in free live streams

“This will be a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see these... my heart was transported back to so many magical summer nights past. I hope yours will be, too"

ST. LOUIS — The Muny stage is silent, but St. Louis’ beloved outdoor theater is still finding ways to entertain musical fans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beginning Monday, July 20, fans can watch live shows streamed on The Muny’s YouTube page. “The Muny Summer 2020 Variety Hour Live!” can be seen at 8:15 p.m. CST each Monday through Aug. 17.

“We wanted to give our community a chance to gather and relive some cherished Muny memories, and hopefully create some wonderful new ones for five summer nights,” said Muny Artistic Director and Executive Producer Mike Isaacson, who will serve as the variety hour’s host.

The new online series will showcase clips from previous Muny shows from the last seven seasons, including Disney’s “The Little Mermaid”, “The Wiz”, “South Pacific”, “Jersey Boys”, “Newsies” and “The Music Man.”

It’ll be an unprecedented show because The Muny has never been able to re-share those performances publicly.

“It took many people to make this happen, and I am grateful so many wanted to support The Muny at this challenging time,” Isaacson explained. “This will be a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see these, and when I looked at these, my heart was transported back to so many magical summer nights past. I hope yours will be, too.”

The clips will only be available during the live streams. Each live stream will only be rebroadcast once on the following Thursday at 8:15 a.m. Live streams will include captions.

The special Muny summer live streams also will include performances created by Muny artists around the country, famous musical theater duets performed by real-life Muny couples and a Muny-themed version of the “Hollywood Squares” game show.

“Even though we can’t be together in Forest Park, we hope this free program brings audiences a slice of Muny joy,” said Muny President and CEO Denny Reagan. “This theatre has been here for St. Louis for 102 seasons, and we are proud to give them a season the best way we can right now.”