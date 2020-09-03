ST. LOUIS — We'll meet you at The Muny!
Season tickets for The Muny go on sale Monday, March 9 at 9 a.m.
The 2020 lineup includes favorites such as "Chicago," "Mary Poppins," "Sweeney Todd" and "The Sound of Music."
Season tickets start at $105. You can pick them up online, by phone or at The Muny box office.
Single tickets go on sale May 11.
The full schedule is as follows:
- "Chicago" - June 15-21
- "Mary Poppins" - June 24-July 2
- "Sweeney Todd" - July 6-12
- "Smokey Joe’s Cafe" - July 14-20
- "The Sound of Music" - July 23-29
- "On Your Feet!" - August 1-7
- "Seven Brides for Seven Brothers" - August 10-16
For more ticket information, click here.
