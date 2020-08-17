Muny to wrap its virtual season with grande finale Monday night

The finale will be streamed on The Muny's YouTube channel Monday night

ST. LOUIS — The Muny's virtual curtain closes Monday night with a grand finale.

It will feature scenes from the They Muny's productions of "Cinderella," "Gypsy," "Thoroughly Modern Millie," "A Chorus Line," "Guys and Dolls" and "Meet Me in St. Louis."

Last month, the theatre began streaming shows during a program called "The Muny Summer 2020 Variety Hour Live!" The streams featured past performances of popular shows that the theatre has never been able to re-share in past.

The finale will be streamed on The Muny's YouTube channel starting at 8:15 p.m Monday.