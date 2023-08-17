How to avoid scams when shopping for Beyoncé tickets

If you are looking for tickets, there are still some available directly through Ticketmaster.

ST. LOUIS — One of the most anticipated musical tours of the year is coming to St. Louis this month.

Beyoncé will take the stage at The Dome at America's Center on Monday, Aug. 21, as part of her Renaissance World Tour. After a seven-year break from touring, Beyoncé's fans are ready to see her hit the state in St. Louis.

As with any high-interest event, scammers want to get into your wallet as badly as fans want to get their hands on tickets.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Baily provided the following tips about ticket scammers earlier this year when Taylor Swift's tour came to Kansas City.

Know your vendor — Ensure you're purchasing your tickets through trustworthy sites before entering in any personal financial information.

Do your research — If you're unfamiliar with the vendor, look up the seller on the attorney general's or Better Business Bureau's websites.

Pay with a credit card — Using a credit card to purchase tickets provides protections you wouldn't otherwise have when using cash, check, debit card or payment apps like Cash App or Venmo.

Shop on secured sites — Double-check the website's URL before purchasing tickets online. Secure websites should display a closed lock graphic in your browser's address bar.

Inspect your tickets — Check the date, time and location listed on your tickets to ensure the information matches the event, and don't forget to check the seating assignment.

Lastly, if the tickets sound too good to be true, they probably are, Bailey said.