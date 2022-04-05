Backstreet's back! Boy band bringing tour to St. Louis this summer

Oh my gosh, they're back again! The Backstreet Boys are coming to St. Louis this summer.

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — Backstreet Boys fans, get ready to rock your body this summer in St. Louis.

The boy band is bringing its tour to the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights on July 30. The tour was originally scheduled for 2020 and later was moved to 2021 and then moved to this year.

The Backstreet Boys announced additional dates for their DNA World Tour Tuesday. The tour is set to start this Friday, April 8 in Las Vegas. The band will stop in cities all over the world with about 80 shows on the schedule into the first week of November.

Tickets for the show in St. Louis are now on sale and can be purchased online here.

Backstreet Boys DNA World Tour 2022 dates:

4/8 - Las Vegas, NV - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

4/9 - Las Vegas, NV - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

4/15 - Las Vegas, NV - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

4/16 - Las Vegas, NV - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

6/4 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

6/5 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheater

6/7 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

6/9 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

6/11 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

6/13 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

6/14 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

6/15 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

6/17 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

6/20 - Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

6/21 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

6/22 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

6/24 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

6/25 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

6/28 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

7/1 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

7/2 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

7/3 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

7/5 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

7/6 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

7/8 - Milwaukee, WI - SummerFest (American Family Insurance Amp)

7/10 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

7/12 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

7/13 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

7/14 - Camden, NJ - Waterfront Music Pavilion

7/16 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

7/17 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre

7/19 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

7/20 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

7/21 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater

7/23 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/24 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

7/26 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

7/28 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

7/29 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/30 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/2 - Englewood, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

8/4 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

8/6 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

8/7 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

8/9 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion

8/12 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

8/19 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Arena

8/21 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

8/22 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

8/24 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

8/26 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

8/27 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre

8/29 - Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

9/1 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

9/2 - Quebec City, QC - Centre Videotron

9/3 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

9/6 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena

9/8 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

9/9 - Memphis, TN - FedExForum

9/11 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

9/13 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena

9/14 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center

10/3 - Lisbon, Portugal - Altice Arena

10/4 - Madrid, Spain - WiZink Center

10/6 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi

10/9 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

10/12 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena

10/15 - Hannover, Germany - Zag Arena

10/18 - Mannheim, Germany - SAP Arena

10/20 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

10/22 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena

10/25 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard Arena

10/27 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

10/29 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena

10/30 - Leipzig, Germany - QUARTERBACK Immobilien ARENA

10/31 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena

11/2 - Budapest, Hungary - Sports Arena

11/4 - Dortmund, Germany - Westfalenhallen