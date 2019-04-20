CLEVELAND — A Cleveland woman went viral after she was recorded singing while bartending at a Richmond Heights restaurant.

Erika Kayne was working at Kevante’s Restaurant and Lounge in Richmond Heights when a man filmed her singing while she was ringing up customers during a Thursday karaoke night. She captivated customers with her “soulful” voice, singing Jazmine Sullivan’s “Need U Bad”.

She has now grabbed the attention of people across the country. The man named Brent Boyd posted the video to Facebook on April 2nd. The video has been viewed by nearly 3 million people. It also captured the attention of a number of celebrities such as Snoop Dogg, SZA, and Jaime Foxx.

Since the video was posted, Kayne has made appearances on national shows, including Good Morning America.

Kayne is a local recording artist and has been singing for years, according to a family member. She has close to 90,000 followers on Instagram.