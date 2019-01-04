ST. LOUIS — Whether you casually listen on the radio or have a massive collection at home, we’ve all been affected by music in our lives.

That couldn’t be truer for Rachel Deschaine.

She’s a Belleville native studying music at Webster University. But for Rachel, songs are about a lot more than catchy lyrics and a good beat.

“It’s so important to have songs with positive messages,” Deschaine told 5 On Your Side.

She’s hoping to spread more positivity with her songs in a music competition. Deschaine is a finalist in the Faith, Love & Song music competition hosted by SevenDays.

The competition is for young songwriters ages 14 to 21. The lyrics have to be uplifting and inspiring and encourage listeners to accept others regardless of their differences.

“I think we should use music to make the world a better place,” she said.

Deschaine’s music can do just that. Here’s a sample of her lyrics:

“A simple act of kindness can create a chain of light… Whatcha gonna give away? How you gonna live today? If you help a random stranger you might save somebody’s life.”

Deschaine believes in her lyrics, that one act of kindness can create a ripple effect.

“I really believe that if you help just one person, then that person will be inspired to help someone else. You can really create great change in the world just by one simple act,” she said.

The songwriting competition is open to online voters through April 2. To vote for Deschaine, click the “like” button on her YouTube video here.

You can listen to the other five finalists here.

The winner will receive a $5,000 scholarship. The second place finisher will receive a $2,500 scholarship and third place will receive a $1,000 scholarship.