Beyoncé is coming to St. Louis this summer

Beyoncé will be making an Aug. 21 stop at the Dome at America's Center in St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS — This is not a drill!

Grammy-winning singer Beyonce is bringing her "Renaissance World Tour" to St. Louis this summer.

Beyoncé revealed tour dates Wednesday, including an Aug. 21 stop at the Dome at America's Center in St. Louis.

Ticket sale timelines vary by city. Verified Fan Registration is now open for the St. Louis date on beyonce.livenation.com through Feb. 16 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Registration does not guarantee tickets, according to the preregistration site. A lottery-style process will determine which registered fans will receive an access code or be put on a waitlist.

The last time the Beyhive got to hear the iconic singer on stage was during her "On The Run II" tour in 2018.

RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR DATES:

EUROPE

May 10, 2023 – Stockholm, SE – Friends Arena

May 14, 2023 – Brussels, BE – King Baudouin Stadium

May 17, 2023 – Cardiff, UK – Cardiff Principality Stadium

May 20, 2023 – Edinburgh, UK – BT Murray Field Stadium

May 23, 2023 – Sunderland, UK – Stadium of Light

May 26, 2023 – Paris, FR – Stade de France

May 29, 2023 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

May 30, 2023 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 08, 2023 – Barcelona, ES – Olympic Stadium

June 11, 2023 – Marseille, FR – Orange Velodrome

June 15, 2023 – Cologne, DE – Rhein Energie Stadion

June 17, 2023 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Crujff Arena

June 21, 2023 – Hamburg, DE – Volksparkstadion

June 24, 2023 – Frankfurt, DE – Deutsche Bank Park

June 27, 2023 – Warsaw, PL – PGE Narodowy

NORTH AMERICA