Beyoncé is coming to St. Louis this summer

ST. LOUIS — This is not a drill!
Grammy-winning singer Beyonce is bringing her "Renaissance World Tour" to St. Louis this summer.
Beyoncé revealed tour dates Wednesday, including an Aug. 21 stop at the Dome at America's Center in St. Louis.
Ticket sale timelines vary by city. Verified Fan Registration is now open for the St. Louis date on beyonce.livenation.com through Feb. 16 at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Registration does not guarantee tickets, according to the preregistration site. A lottery-style process will determine which registered fans will receive an access code or be put on a waitlist.
The last time the Beyhive got to hear the iconic singer on stage was during her "On The Run II" tour in 2018.
RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR DATES:
EUROPE
- May 10, 2023 – Stockholm, SE – Friends Arena
- May 14, 2023 – Brussels, BE – King Baudouin Stadium
- May 17, 2023 – Cardiff, UK – Cardiff Principality Stadium
- May 20, 2023 – Edinburgh, UK – BT Murray Field Stadium
- May 23, 2023 – Sunderland, UK – Stadium of Light
- May 26, 2023 – Paris, FR – Stade de France
- May 29, 2023 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- May 30, 2023 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- June 08, 2023 – Barcelona, ES – Olympic Stadium
- June 11, 2023 – Marseille, FR – Orange Velodrome
- June 15, 2023 – Cologne, DE – Rhein Energie Stadion
- June 17, 2023 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Crujff Arena
- June 21, 2023 – Hamburg, DE – Volksparkstadion
- June 24, 2023 – Frankfurt, DE – Deutsche Bank Park
- June 27, 2023 – Warsaw, PL – PGE Narodowy
NORTH AMERICA
- July 8, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
- July 12, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field
- July 15, 2023 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium
- July 17, 2023 – Louisville, KY – L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
- July 20, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN – Huntington Bank Stadium
- July 22, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field Stadium
- July 26, 2023 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field
- July 29, 2023 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
- Aug. 01, 2023 – Boston, MA – Gillette Stadium
- Aug. 03, 2023 – Pittsburgh, PA – Acrisure Stadium
- Aug. 05, 2023 – Washington, DC – FedEx Field
- Aug. 09, 2023 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium
- Aug. 11, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- Aug. 16, 2023 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium
- Aug. 18, 2023 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium
- Aug. 21, 2023 – St. Louis, MO – Dome at America's Center
- Aug. 24, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium
- Aug. 26, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium
- Aug. 30, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – Levi’s Stadium
- Sept. 02, 2023 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium
- Sept. 11, 2023 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place
- Sept. 13, 2023 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field
- Sept. 18, 2023 – Kansas City, MO – Arrowhead Stadium
- Sept. 21, 2023 – Dallas, TX – AT&T Stadium
- Sept. 23, 2023 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium
- Sept. 27, 2023 – New Orleans, LA – Caesars Superdome