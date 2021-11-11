This St. Louis radio station is playing Christmas music 24/7

The St. Louis radio station known for adult contemporary music will be playing holiday music 24 hours a day until Christmas.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis radio station 102.5 KEZK is switching over to "wrap music." The station known for its adult contemporary music is now playing Christmas music 24 hours a day, seven days a week from now until Christmas.

You can tune into the merry melodies on the radio or by downloading the Audacy app.

102.5 KEZK makes the holiday switch each year in November.

There's frequently a debate over how soon is too soon to start playing and listening to Christmas music. People across the country already have been humming along to "Rocking Around the Christmas Tree" and other holiday favorites. SiriusXM launched 19 festive music channels on Nov. 4, which is the biggest seasonal music lineup it's ever had.

If you'd like to take in some of the festive sights of the season, the Missouri Botanical Garden is flipping the switch and turning on its holiday lights for the annual Garden Glow starting this Saturday.

For those wanting to snuggle up at home with a cup of hot cocoa and watch some holiday classics on TV, NBC has announced it's lineup of movies and events.

