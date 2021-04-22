City Foundry STL unveils outdoor pop-up concert lineup for summer

The live music series runs through June 23 and features touring artists The Floozies, Andy Frasco and John Moreland, along with local and regional acts

ST. LOUIS — City Foundry STL announced plans Thursday to move its popular concert series outdoors for the summer, with notable touring acts The Floozies, Andy Frasco and John Moreland lined up to perform.

Now through June 23, attendees can enjoy live music while immersed in the urban landscape of the historic Foundry.

“City Foundry was developed to be a place where people can gather to eat, drink and experience a sense of community,” said Will Smith of City Foundry STL. “Outdoor concerts are yet another facet of how this historic space is being brought to life for St. Louisans.”

The concert series, in collaboration with Jamo Presents, started indoors in late March.

Safety measures have been established to keep concert attendees socially distanced. Visit Jamo's website for more on safety protocols and ticketing pods.

The Floozies will perform for two nights, April 30 and May 1 both at 8 p.m., and the latter show is sold out. Known for their high-energy live shows, Andy Frasco & The U.N. takes the stage at 8 p.m. June 23. John Moreland’s show will be at 8 p.m. May 9.

Masks will be required for attendees when entering or exiting the venue, when leaving their designated pods and while interacting with venue staff. One-way line systems will keep traffic organized. Strict hygiene protocols include the thorough sanitation of the venue during and after each show.

Jamo Presents has worked closely with the St. Louis health department to obtain approval on these plans.

Tickets are available on Jamo Presents’ website, which are sold in seated group pod arrangements ranging in capacity to accommodate 2-6 people.

“Seventeen of the first 24 indoor shows at City Foundry sold out,” said Drew Jameson of Jamo Presents. “There aren’t many places out there right now in the country where you can see live music up to four nights a week in a socially distanced setting – especially outdoors.”

The Foundry's summer concert dates:

Bayou in the Lou Day 1 with the Red and Black Brass Band, the Scandeleros at 6 p.m. on April 24 ($15-$20)

Bayou in the Lou Day 2 with the Funky Butt Brass Band, Big Chief at 3 p.m. on April 25 ($15-$20)

Sean Canan’s Voodoo Celebrates Willie Nelson’s 88th Birthday at 7:30 p.m. on April 29 ($12-$22)

The Floozies Night 1 at 8 p.m. on April 30 ($40-$45)

The Floozies Night 2 (sold out) at 8 p.m. on May 1 ($40)

Sean Canan’s Voodoo Honoring Bruce Springsteen at 7:30 p.m. on May 6 ($12-$23)

The Grooveliner and Hazard to Ya Booty at 8 p.m. on May 7 ($15-$20)

Old Salt Union at 8 p.m. on May 8 ($20-$25)

John Moreland at 8 p.m. on May 9 ($20-$25)

Neal Francis at 8 p.m. on May 14 ($17.50-$20)

Midwest Avengers at 8 p.m. on May 15 ($15-$20)

NandoSTL, Retro Champ, Tommo, GQu3, Concert Black (Blake Hernton) at 8 p.m. on May 21 ($15-$20)

Cas Haley at 8 p.m. on May 22 ($17.50-$22.50)

Magnolia Boulevard and Brothers Lazaroff at 4 p.m. on May 23 ($5-$20)

Dave Grelle’s Playadors at 8 p.m. on May 28 ($15-$20)

Motown on Mondays at 7 p.m. on May 31 ($10-$15)

Andy Frasco & The U.N. at 8 p.m. on June 23 ($27-$33)