The evolution of country music

Today, as he flips from station to station, "I can't tell the difference between rock ‘n’ roll and country music," said legendary country disc jockey Johnny Rabbitt

ST. LOUIS — The strum of a banjo and immediately you can see yourself on the floor in the 1970s watching ‘Hee Haw’. You hear a pedal steel guitar and you're mesmerized by the musicianship you saw in Barbara Mandrell. Today, as he flips from station to station, "I can't tell the difference between rock ‘n’ roll and country music," said legendary country disc jockey Johnny Rabbitt.

This opens up a great opportunity for crossover artists like new country musician Chris Bandi.

"We've always had the, ‘That's not country argument.’ I mean Garth Brooks had it and I can look at him and say he's the most country artist ever,” Bandi said.

The Grand Ole Opry had showcases here in St. Louis in the mid-1950s, launching a young kid's career who Rabbitt said was a write-in on the bottom of a program.

"Elvis was the big star, came back to the Kiel and stayed under an assumed name at the Chase Park Plaza Hotel," said Rabbitt.

Elvis did gospel and country before he was king of rock 'n' roll.

Fast forward to one of the hottest new artists being invited to play the same Opry stage.

"I remember when I got the call from my manager saying we were going to make our Opry debut. My heart sunk in to my stomach. It is something I will never forget and I hope we get to play many, many more times,” recalled Bandie.

The Ballwin native moved to Nashville eight years ago and dreamed about playing that stage.

"That’s making it, right there. And getting to play that and getting to walk out on that stage is something I will never forget,” he said.

Bandi lived in Ballwin, Wildwood and Chesterfield. He went to high school at Chaminade. He was given his first guitar at the age of 5 or 6 but didn't practice much. It wasn't until middle school when he picked it up again. He always knew he wanted to be a musician and a songwriter.

He said artists today have a big advantage with tools like social media and livestreaming

"Someone could see us on Instagram by way of a Luke Bryan post or something like that, and it really levels the playing field. And the streaming services, we could be on a playlist right next to some of the biggest artists in country music," he said.

A draw to Americana may just be what this world needs to unite again, Rabbitt said.