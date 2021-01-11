3 more acts added to Kenny Chesney concert at Busch Stadium

The May 7 show will be part of the Here and Now Tour that has stops scheduled at more than a dozen sports arenas and stadiums.

ST. LOUIS — If you need to start looking forward to summer as the temperatures start to drop, here's some news for you. Three more acts were added to Kenny Chesney's Busch Stadium concert next summer.

Grammy Award winners Dan + Shay and country acts Old Dominion and Carly Pearce were added to the May 7 show.

Chesney had been scheduled to play June 13, 2020, in downtown St. Louis, but that date was moved to July 2021. Then the entire tour had to be called off again.

All current ticket holders remain in the seats they’ve already purchased for Here And Now 2022.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

