Encanto sing-along tour coming to Stifel Theatre this summer

The show will include a full showing of the film accompanied by an on-stage band to play the hit songs from the soundtrack.

ST. LOUIS — Get ready to talk, or sing, about Bruno.

The magical world of "Encanto" is coming to Stifel Theatre this summer as part of the "Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour".

The show will include a full showing of the film accompanied by an on-stage band to play the hit songs from the soundtrack.

The show will be in St. Louis on July 31 at Stifel Theatre, and tickets go on sale on livenation.com at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 29.

"Encanto" tells the tale of the Madrigals, an extraordinary family living in a magical house in the mountains of Colombia. But when Mirabel, the only ordinary Madrigal, discovers the magic surrounding their home is in danger, she may be her family’s last hope.

Encanto received the Academy Award, BAFTA, Golden Globe and Producers Guild of America Award for Best Animated Feature.

The soundtrack topped the Billboard album charts for nine weeks, and the triple-platinum-certified song "We Don't Talk About Bruno" topped the Hot 100 list for five weeks.