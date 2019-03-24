ST. LOUIS — Foreigner fans will be able to rock out to the band this summer in St. Charles.

The classic rock band is bringing its tour to The Family Arena on Tuesday, June 25.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 29 at 10 a.m. Prices range from $29-$89. Tickets can be bought online at metrotix.com, by phone at 314-534-1111 or at the Family Arena ticket office.

Foreigner is responsible for some of rock and roll’s biggest hits, include ‘Juke Box Hero,’ ‘Cold as Ice’ and ‘Feels like the First Time.

But the band is probably best known for its worldwide No. 1 hit ‘I Want to Know What Love Is.’ Foreigner just released a new recording of the hit song all to benefit Shriners Hospitals for Children.

The recording features Shriners patients and St. Louis high schooler Mia Williams got to rock out as part of the kid chorus for the new music video.

This special version of “I Want to Know What Love Is” is available on Google Play and iTunes, with Foreigner donating all proceeds to Shriners Hospitals for Children.