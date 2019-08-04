MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — Jason Aldean is bringing his Ride All Night tour to St. Louis.

The country music star will perform at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Saturday, Aug. 24. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 12 at 10 a.m. on Live Nation's website.

Aldean will be joined by special guests Kane Brown, Carly Pearce and Dee Jay Silver.

Aldean was just nominated for Entertainer of the Year and Music Event of the Year in the 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards.

