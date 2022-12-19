The Judds bringing final tour to St. Louis next year

"The Judds: The Final Tour" will stop at Chaifetz Arena on Feb. 4. Country music stars Kelsea Ballerini and Martina McBride will join Wynonna on stage to perform.

ST. LOUIS — Wynonna Judd is continuing the final tour of The Judds into 2023, and she is bringing some special guests with her for a February tour date in St. Louis.

"The Judds: The Final Tour" will stop at Chaifetz Arena on Feb. 4, and country music stars Kelsea Ballerini and Martina McBride will join Wynonna Judd on stage to perform some of The Judds' hit songs.

"What I can think of to say is that I am looking so forward to being out on the road again, and that I am absolutely thrilled to have my friends joining me for this next tour,” Wynonna Judd said in the press release. “I’m so grateful to the fans that they want more and I’m anxious to be with everybody again."

The Judds had announced their 2022 tour before Naomi Judd's death by suicide in April. During a celebration of her mother's life that aired on CMT, Wynonna Judd announced that the tour would go on.

“So, I made a decision and I thought I’d share it on national television. That after a lot of thought, I’m going to have to honor her and do this tour. I’m just going to have to,” she said during the show.

St. Louis is one of 15 cities added to the second leg of the tour.

McBride will join Wynonna Judd on all of the upcoming tour dates, and other cities will get the chance to see Wynonna Judd perform with Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Little Big Town and Tanya Tucker