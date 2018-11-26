ST. LOUIS — Get ready to rock and roll all night!

After 45 years, KISS is calling it quits, but not before they hit the road one last time. After selling more than 500,000 tickets for the first part of their tour, KISS announce St. Louis will be one of the band’s stops on the second leg.

KISS will perform at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis on Sunday, Sept. 1.

Meet and greet tickets go on sale Tuesday, Nov. 27 at 10 a.m. local time. Click here for tickets.

KISS Army fan club pre-sales begin Wednesday, Nov. 28 at 9 a.m. local time. Click here for this round of tickets.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale starting Monday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. local time. Click here for the Live Nation ticket sale site.

It’s been dubbed the “End of the Road” world tour. So far, it includes a jam-packed schedule with 69 stops across the U.S. and Canada from Jan. 31 through Sept. 16, 2019.

KISS also has a tour date in Kansas City on Feb. 27 at the Sprint Center and March 2 at the United Center in Chicago.

© 2018 KSDK