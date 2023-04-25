LL Cool J brings The F.O.R.C.E. Tour to St. Louis’ Enterprise Center this summer

By the time he was 15 years old, he decided to pursue rap by the stage name LL Cool J, which means “Ladies Love Cool James.”

ST. LOUIS — American rapper LL Cool J will hit the stage at St. Louis’ Enterprise Center this summer as a part of his The F.O.R.C.E. tour.

According to information shared Tuesday by the Enterprise Center’s marketing and public relations manager, the tour will feature The Roots, Common, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Ice-T, Jadakiss and more.

The concert is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Saturday, August 19 at the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis.

Ticket costs range between $56 - $296.

Tickets go on sale at 10 am. on Friday, April 28 via Ticketmaster.

Known for popular 90s songs like "Lounglin," "Around The Way Girl," and "All I Have" with Jennifer Lopez, LL Cool J is more than a rap legend, according to Billboard.

He is also an actor who has graced motion pictures such as the movie "Deep Blue Sea," "Last Holiday" with Queen Latifah and "Slow Burn" with the late Ray Liotta. He also can be seen in television shows "NCIS" and "Lip Sync Battle."

Born in Long Island, New York, James Todd Smith also known as LL Cool J, did not have a very nice upbringing, according to a biography about him on IMDb, the world’s largest online database of information.

When James was 4 years old, he witnessed his mom and grandfather get shot by his own father, according to the biography. After his family recovered from the incident, James’ mother started dating her physical therapist. Although the boyfriend treated his mother well, he physically and verbally abused James. This abuse made James become a bully himself.

James transmuted the abuse and aggression into his music.

By the time he was 15 years old, he decided to pursue a rap career by the stage name LL Cool J, which means “Ladies Love Cool James.”

To watch 5 On Your Side broadcasts or reports 24/7, 5 On Your Side is always streaming on 5+. Download for free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.