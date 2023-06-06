Meet the St. Louis native behind the 'Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse' soundtrack

Metro Boomin produced the superhero movie's soundtrack, which features music from Ice Spice, Lil Wayne, Wizkid, A$AP Rocky and more.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis native Leland Tyler Wayne, better known as Metro Boomin, is making big moves in the music business. His latest project, the soundtrack for "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," can be heard at a movie theater near you.

The sequel to the Oscar-winning superhero film "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" saw a massive $120.5 million opening this past weekend. And with the box office success, millions of ears have heard the soundtrack produced by Metro Boomin.

"Being a lifelong Marvel fan and Spider-Man fan and to be so involved with this project," Metro said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, "it feels like a dream come true ... I'm just taking all of these blessings in."

The soundtrack has received great reviews from critics online.

"Metro knows how to put artists where they need to be — like an NBA head coach that understands putting their stars in positions that succeed," a review from HipHopDx said.

"No one would make a better choice to helm the soundtrack to 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' than Metro Boomin," RollingStone said.

"The production from Metro Boomin is elite from top to bottom," WhyNow said. "He navigates changes in mood effortlessly, the 47 minutes flowing better than many other albums made without the framework of a preexisting movie."

The 13-track superhero album features music from several superstar hip-hop artists like Lil Wayne, Swae Lee, Offset, A$AP Rocky, Ice Spice, 21 Savage, 2 Chainz, Future, Nas and Lil Uzi Vert.

This isn't Metro's first time working with big names. Since his rise to fame in 2013, his producer portfolio includes hit tracks like "Jumpman" by Future and Drake, "Low Life" by Future and The Weeknd, "Bad and Boujee" by Migos, "Mask Off" by Future, "Congratulations" by Post Malone and "Bank Account" by 21 Savage.

Click here to listen to the full soundtrack.